Letter: Toxic Tucson

Animals are sentient creatures. Zoos are inhumane, especially small zoos.
We humans need green spaces and trees to provide necessary oxygen and shade.
Where is the impetus for the MillionTrees the mayor promised by 2030? Instead, Tucson's trees are being decimated. At TCC and all over Tucson, mature trees are giving way to cement.
No matter the direction of a Reid Park Zoo expansion, more trees will be lost. We, the thousands who love Reid Park, will be deafened and displaced by the Zoo's continual construction for years to come.
Tucson made the list of the worst cities to drive in.
Tucson's air pollution is bad. Ever more ugly buildings are popping up with disregard to water use, despite our twelve years of drought.
Let's face the facts, The Old Pueblo is a mess.
Please help Improve our own human habitat and leave the zoo alone.
Susana Manzana
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.