Today I went to the KidsFest 2023 at the Tucson Community Center. It was a huge event and lots of fun for me, the kids, and their parents who I was there with. There was a large and playful roaming Dinosaur, a very tall King Kong blow-up slide, as well as a variety of blow-up jumping castles, rides and performances, plus lots of games, music, food, vendors, and dogs hoping to be adopted. Everyone was happy and no one was bored. However, there was one seemingly harmless activity that I found disturbing – Laser Tag. Of course, the kids were safe from harm. But to see them carrying toy weapons while running, hiding, ducking, pointing and tagging one another seemed in stark contrast to all the other more innocent family-friendly activities, and too much of a reminder of the rising number of innocent deaths by firearms in the US.