Letter: TPD Chief Magnus, AZ Daily Star 5/31/2020

I applaud Chief Magnus for his sensitivity and foresight in the positive training techniques our Police Department employs. This give our Tucson Community confidence in being protected. I admire all Officer's stamina and fortitude when confronted with difficult, angry, and hateful situations.
There are people who demonstrate peacefully so their voices can be heard. Then there are the trouble makers who take advantage of a mass crowd to taunt police and cause criminal destruction and injury. Who are these people? Drifters? Racists? White supremacists? Sad people.
Thank you Chief Magnus and Everyone in the Tucson Police Department.
Nancy Reid
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
