Letter: TPD Funding

I am all for getting rid of bad apples in ANY profession including police, education (I was an educator), etc. Unions can be complicit in this problem and need to work with retraining and termination when needed instead of overprotecting. I am NOT in favor of cutting the budget for TPD. Their budget has been slashed and burned affecting salaries and positions! I am in favor of more funding for improving hiring practices and hiring social workers/ counselors to work with the department as some issues are better resolved by those professionals.

Arlene Kutoroff

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

