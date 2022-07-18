 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: TPD Let Us Down

We thought living downtown, two blocks from Tucson's police headquarters, would offer a greater sense of security and police presence. Boy, were we wrong!

This morning, after spotting a man dismantling our neighbor's locked bike and being told to f-off, my husband called 911. Over the next half hour, as traffic (including a police car!) glided along Stone Avenue, just feet from the crime-in-progress, we watched in disbelief as this fellow calmly stripped the bike frame clean of all its parts. Then he cycled off without even glancing back.

When we called TPD to provide an update, and to offer a description as well as a photo of the thief, they had no interest. What would happen in the case of a real emergency? I shudder to think.

Leslie Kanberg

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

