Letter: TPD’s Mental Health Unit could have saved Mr. Lopez’ life.

Carlos Lopez would be alive today if the call to 911 operator was routed to TPD’s well trained and nationally recognized Mental Health Unit. Unfortunately uniformed officers in a police car were dispatched to the scene.
While Mr. Lopez was acting erratically, he was unarmed and apparently posed no immediate threat to his family’s safety. If officers from the Mental Health Unit working in plain clothes and driving an unmarked car had been dispatched, they would have assessed Mr. Lopez’ behavior and very likely taken him to the Mental Health Unit at Banner South Hospital. He would have had a full mental health assessment. Maybe he’d be home now preparing a meal for his Nana and young son.
Sadly and frustratingly, the system broke down and it cost Mr. Lopez his life. However, redirecting funds from police department budgets to create, train and equip mental health units like TPD’s makes greater sense than defunding police departments.
Richard White
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
