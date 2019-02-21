Add my name to the growing list of those wishing to keep the cartoon 'Non Sequitur' in your stable of rational comedic commentary. As an avid comics reader, even I missed the "offending" words until they were pointed out by others. While I agree we need not encourage that behavior, your solution of banishment is an overreach. Please allow the cartoon another chance. Maybe you can arrange a trade for further Bill Walton abuse?
Bruce Kaplan
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.