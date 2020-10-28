Letter: Trade Offs

Several conservative writers to the STAR have proposed arguments for voting for Trump, claiming that their priorities are for Trump's policies, which outweigh his unattractive personal traits. It's a trade-off. So, friends, let's suppose your daughter comes to you and asks for your blessing to marry. The man is a cheater, a liar, a narcissist, a bully, and a philanderer. But, your daughter feels it's worth it because he's rich. She can live in luxury, travel, have beautiful clothes, jewelry, clothes, servants. These things will make her happy. Would you go ahead and bless the match? Or would you talk to her about character?
Cheryl Lockhart
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
