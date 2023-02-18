A letter by Dr. Michael Hamant criticized Medicare Advantage(MA) plans. While I agree in principle with what he (and many others) wrote, the fact is that MA is popular with many Medicare beneficiaries because the plans typically provide coverage not available by traditional Medicare(TM). Mine has Part D prescription coverage included without the extra premium charged, and many drugs are zero copay. With TM, you have to pay 20% of doctor, lab, and other outpatient fees, resulting in potentially thousands of dollars per year. There are so many gaps with TM that many who choose it add a "Medigap" private insurance plan to cover what TM doesn't cover. If we want Medicare to continue without further privatization, Congress should make it more attractive and affordable than the MA plans. Each prospective Medicare beneficiary should research what is best for them, keeping in mind the pros and cons of TM vs. MA. If TM had more complete coverage, I would choose that over private insurance in a heartbeat.