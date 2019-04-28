Re: the April 21 article "As pedestrians die, city accommodates bad drivers."
I read Tim Stellers' article on pedestrian deaths on Tucson streets and am not surprised. Having recently moved here I am astounded by how many drivers tailgate. It is usually trucks and sports cars. When they finally pass me, sometimes by crossing a double yellow line, there are a lot of "rmms' and "rmms" that would possibly indicate macho irritation with any dolt who actually obeys the speed limit.
The rule in Arizona is to stay as far behind the preceding car as it would take you 3 seconds to hit him. These guys would hit me in 15 seconds. The old rule was one car length ahead of you per every ten mph you are traveling. That might be easier to gage.
I interpret tailgating as a hint that I should go faster. Sorry, buddy, I'm going to stick to the speed limit.
Abigail Hagler
Southeast side
