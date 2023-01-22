Letter: Traffic control

Driving in Tucson is perilous. Speeding is rampant and red light running a danger that increases with speed.
I WWII the British fooled German pilots with fake aircraft and artillery installations. Tucson could take a page from that book by locating black and whites at or near intersections. Just park’em in plain sight. Maybe even a fake cop in the driver’s seat. The cars could be moved about frequently to keep drivers on their toes. Not a panacea, but a low cost way to bring down the dangerous behavior threatening our safety.
Thmas Knox
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.