Letter: Traffic deaths & accidents
Letter: Traffic deaths & accidents

It’s no wonder why traffic deaths are up and many accidents on I-10 with idiots on the road. One Saturday night at 8 p.m. on the way home, I saw two cars going down I-10 eastbound doing 95 plus M.P.H. and then I saw two going 80 plus. Where are these idiots going, possibly to a bar nearest their house? I believe the only time they’ll slowdown is if they’re in an accident. No cops around to pull them over. These idiots don’t care about you or me, just getting where they’re headed maybe a few minutes earlier. Since I retired several years ago, it seems that for about half the drivers, going 10 over the speed limit is the new norm.

And it’s not just on the freeway, these idiots will do 20 over in the city. 20 over is criminal and can land you in jail. We’re in jeopardy just driving to the market. SLOW DOWN.

Alan Brizee

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

