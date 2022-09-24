Letter: Traffic in the Old Pueblo

I recently had an elder citizen T-bone my car on La Cholla. He told the Sheriff’s Deputy, “I had a green light.” He had a green light to travel South, not to turn left and barrel into traffic. He had a bogus insurance card. I am left with a concussion, and neck/back injuries. My car is totaled. I would say, "Cars can be replaced", but finding a car right now is an adventure in itself. I will likely be in a rental for many months.