Letter: Traffic in the Old Pueblo

I recently had an elder citizen T-bone my car on La Cholla. He told the Sheriff’s Deputy, “I had a green light.” He had a green light to travel South, not to turn left and barrel into traffic. He had a bogus insurance card. I am left with a concussion, and neck/back injuries. My car is totaled. I would say, "Cars can be replaced", but finding a car right now is an adventure in itself. I will likely be in a rental for many months.
The other northbound drivers were amazing. Witnesses stopped to leave their information. One gentleman stayed with me for 30 minutes. The Sheriff’s Deputies wrangled traffic and completed an accident report. Thank you all for your kindness.
Question: What steps is the greater Tucson community taking to assist elders with their needs while keeping those that aren’t qualified off the road?
Tanya Ivey
