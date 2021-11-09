 Skip to main content
Letter: Traffic Safety
Letter: Traffic Safety

Driving in Tucson is a very risky business. Two things make it so. One is the high rates of speed that people drive on straight roads all through the city. Second is the risky behavior drivers display when they need to make a left turn. Left turns on anything other than a green arrow and lingering yellow arrow should not be allowed. It should also be illegal for cars to hover in the intersection anticipating that they will be able to dash across the road on the left turn. You starting from 0 mph versus cars driving 40 to 60 mph is a no win situation. I would imagine the accident rate in Tucson at left turns is extremely high and there are easy fixes. I also would like to recommend a new income stream for the city of Tucson my placing patrols looking for aggressive driving in the city. That would raise a lot of cash and eventually end the at risk behavior from drivers.

Gerard Maryak

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

