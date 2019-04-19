Maybe, I am mistaken but I thought Traffic Officers were hired to stop people who violate traffic laws. Paul Penzone Sheriff of Maricopa County seems to think that Traffic Officers are there to catch all types of criminals. I am not sure who is right but I wish officers would stop all the traffic violators on Craycroft between River Road and Sunrise. I am sure they would be able to earn their bread and butter there. Unfortunately that road is in Tucson.
Jose Salgado
Northeast side
