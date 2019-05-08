My deepest and most heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Joshua White, the sixteen year old boy who recently died while on a hiking trip in Picacho Peak State Park. This is a tragic beginning to what will be a long, hot summer in the desert and we as hikers are reminded of the need to start early while the temperatures are still cool, finish early, drink plenty of fluids and supplement with electrolytes if necessary. My heart and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

Melinda Rogers

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

