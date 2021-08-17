Letter: Training is Needed

Re: the Aug. 4 article "Long-term care in need of a reboot."
I wholeheartedly support the opinion/suggestions expressed by Judith Clinco regarding "LTC in need of reboot" published August 4th. I am a physical therapist who worked in long term care settings for a number of years. The services provided by the direct care workers ,specifically Certified Nurse Assistants (CNA) is invaluable. The services they provide to residents and short term rehab patients makes it possible for nurses and therapists to provide better and more efficient care. It is those workers that are often overlooked for better compensation and opportunities for continuing education. It is the CNA who establishes the relationships with patients, residents and their families that provides valuable information to the doctors and other licensed staff. I know that my interventions benefitted from the CNA who got the patient ready for a therapy session and then carried over what the patient had learned. The CNAs and the Patient Care Techs deserve recognition, improved compensation, and a better continuing education system to help them continue to do their jobs.
Bette Cochefski
East side
