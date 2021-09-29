Letter: Trains, Bridges and Automobiles

The closing Ruthrauff Road for an infrastructure project that elevates the roadway over the Union Pacific railroad tracks has been a huge inconvenience for me but the overpass to Camino Del Cerro is now almost complete and ahead of schedule.
I’m not going forget the message realized while stalled at the blinking lights as each mile-long stream of freight cars came passing through: This is American capitalist infrastructure at its best and almost unfunded by federal government.
When were you last inconvenienced by a government funded ten-car AMTRAK train?
Honk once for never.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
