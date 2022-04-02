Letter: Trans Gender Healthcare

The writer would have you believe that Republicans have cornered the pro-life hypocrisy market by passing a bill (SB 1138) to which she applies her own slanted title of "the anti-trans medical care bill". Defined as a horrific piece of legislation which withholds life saving care from transgender children. Actually, the bill is more accurately known as the Gender Transition; prohibitions; public monies which prohibits health care professionals from performing transition procedures for a person under the age of 18. It in no manner denies, and in fact, specifically allows an extensive list of critical care necessary to safeguard the health of a transgender child. The writer ridiculously claims Republicans want these children to disappear and closes by directing Star readers to remember and vote for true pro-life candidates at election time. I will, just won't be for any Democrat.