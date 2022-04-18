Letter: Transgender Bills Go to Ducey

Many of us Arizonans are parents/grandparents, who want to make sure that our kids are safe and well cared for. That includes LGBTQ family members, who may be struggling with their identity or who know that they are queer/transgendered. We know that it’s hard enough to tell family the truth about ourselves, and even harder when the community will not support that truth. That's one of the reasons that queer/transgendered young people attempt suicide roughly four times more often than heterosexual youth.
Arizona Republicans are dividing our communities and families by demonizing our vulnerable family members with legislation. Right now, we need to fight two bills that legalize discrimination against our kids. Call or text the Governor to veto SB 1138: interference with standards of care for transgender youth; and SB 1165: discrimination against transgender girls in girls’ sports.
Someone's life depends on it.
Nancy Burton
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.