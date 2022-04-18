 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Transgender Bills Go to Ducey

  • Comments

Many of us Arizonans are parents/grandparents, who want to make sure that our kids are safe and well cared for. That includes LGBTQ family members, who may be struggling with their identity or who know that they are queer/transgendered. We know that it’s hard enough to tell family the truth about ourselves, and even harder when the community will not support that truth. That's one of the reasons that queer/transgendered young people attempt suicide roughly four times more often than heterosexual youth.

Arizona Republicans are dividing our communities and families by demonizing our vulnerable family members with legislation. Right now, we need to fight two bills that legalize discrimination against our kids. Call or text the Governor to veto SB 1138: interference with standards of care for transgender youth; and SB 1165: discrimination against transgender girls in girls’ sports.

Someone's life depends on it.

Nancy Burton

Southeast side

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Is Tucson a target?

The article “Is Tucson Still a Nuke Target” (Star 3-13-22) suggests--on slim authority -- that Tucson may now be targeted by Russia with three…

Letter: Glad not to know you

How disturbing to read so many teacher-bashing letters in The Star. A recent letter accused teachers of trying to convince students their pare…

Letter: "Want To Be"

Karen Taylor Robson wants to be governor of Arizona and is making campaign promises she will have no authority to do so. Not even finishing th…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News