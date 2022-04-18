Letter: Transgender Bills Go to Ducey

Many of us Arizonans are parents/grandparents, who want to make sure that our kids are safe and well cared for. That includes LGBTQ family members, who may be struggling with their identity or who know that they are queer/transgendered. We know that it’s hard enough to tell family the truth about ourselves, and even harder when the community will not support that truth. That's one of the reasons that queer/transgendered young people attempt suicide roughly four times more often than heterosexual youth.