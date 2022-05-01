 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Transgender Legislation

I was in grade school in the late 1950s when being left handed was considered to be abnormal. If a child picked up a pencil with their left hand they were told that was wrong and they should use their right hand. If a child persisted in using their left hand to write then they would be punished. Today schools listen to the children about their dominate hand; 90% will prefer to use their right hand, 10% percent will prefer to use their left hand, a few will happily switch between either hand.

The Republicans have passed laws dictating sexual identity for children. Sexual identity is established very early- 3-5 years of age. For most children their sexual identity matches their physical appearance. For a very few children it is not that easy; their sexual identity is at odds with their physical appearance. The lucky ones have parents who listen to their children and protect them from those who will not accept that sexual identity is not a choice.

Thomas Hefley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

