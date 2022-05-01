Letter: Transgender Legislation

I was in grade school in the late 1950s when being left handed was considered to be abnormal. If a child picked up a pencil with their left hand they were told that was wrong and they should use their right hand. If a child persisted in using their left hand to write then they would be punished. Today schools listen to the children about their dominate hand; 90% will prefer to use their right hand, 10% percent will prefer to use their left hand, a few will happily switch between either hand.