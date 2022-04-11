 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Transgender rights

The hypocrisy of bills SB1165 and SB1138 might be comical if they were not so mean-spirited. Selecting transgender youth as the target for their sanctimony, Republican legislators aim to prevent transgender participation in intramural sports, SB 1165, as well as preventing irreversible gender reassignment surgery even with parental approval, SB 1138. Hopefully, Arizona voters, parents, and students will voice disapproval of this legislation through future voting and current contact with their legislators by using www.azleg.gov for addresses. Let's end the plethora of inane, unnecessary bills fabricated by a frightened group of politicians desperate to retain control.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

