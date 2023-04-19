This is to address Taylor Davidson’s opinion piece on April 15. He seems to argue that having people buy tickets will make public transport safer.

Mr. Davidson, please consider the following three points:

1. Some of the most violent acts in our nation are by people with guns. A disillusioned person who goes out and buys a gun that can kill many people all at once – would that person not be able to afford a bus ticket?

2. A disillusioned person mumbling to themself or ranting insensibly on a bus because that is one place they can be without spending money they do not have. Should that person be kept off the bus or helped toward sanity?

3. To quote public testimony from the 1950s McCarthy hearings: "At long last, have you left no sense of decency?"

Kalyanraman Bharathan

Midtown