According to the recent article concerning the auctioning of state land for single-family homes, the State Land Department “reviews market conditions, existing demand, physical characteristics and adequacy of existing infrastructure when it makes sales decisions.” And KB Homes thinks that because “it’s surrounded by existing infrastructure and homes… in our minds, it’s an infill project.”
Yet this southeastern portion of town does not have fixed-route transit service, forcing automobile reliance upon the nearby community of Vail and significant tourist attractions such as the Sahuaro National Park East and Pima Air and Space Museum. Instead of transit improvements, Southeastsiders are getting five new traffic lights within an expanded intersection at Valencia/Kolb. Meanwhile, last month’s PAG press release concerning ozone attainment acknowledges that, “Motor vehicles are a major source of emissions… Using alternative transportation modes, such as carpooling or riding the bus…will help to lower vehicle emissions.”
Where is the transit option for these new city residents?
Camille Kershner
East side
