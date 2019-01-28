re: the Jan. 25 letter to the editor "We need roads to keep pace with demands."
Regarding the letter about the "need" to widen roads instead of honoring environmental, historic preservation, and health/safety best practices, perhaps we can apply the lessons that California's high-speed rail is learning from the relatively space-constrained Japan. A new City Lab article highlights a recent UCLA study, showing that transportation growth in the form of rail transit, rather than road widening, provides workers access to affordable housing.
These livability issues, a combination of transit options, housing prices vs. income levels, and active transportation infrastructure, are an ongoing concern for our city and surrounding communities. Our City Council is developing a Complete Streets policy and just approved a 2030 District, the largest in the country, to help address these larger human and ecological-scale problems of road safety and environmental health. When will they, and Rio Nuevo, take that most important step, by integrating the BRT/LRT transit investments we voted for in 2006 with our existing Green Streets and Travel Demand Ordinances?
Camille Kershner
East side
