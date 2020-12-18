Letter: Transom forms the trajectory for a successful Sunshine Mile

The proposed Sunshine Mile Overlay District already is confronted with encouraging transit and pedestrian-oriented historic reuse/development in the face of the RTA’s failure to enact the 2006 vote for dedicated transit on Broadway. This represents a tremendous setback to the intent behind both the City’s Complete Streets and Climate Change Ordinances, in accordance with Plan Tucson-stated principles.
Another huge missed opportunity is represented in the current lack of commitment to attaining the 2030 District’s goals for reducing transportation emissions, aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement, through leveraging use of existing and future transit options over personal vehicles. The Sunshine Mile and Tucson’s 2030 District overlap at the northwest quadrant of Broadway/Campbell, providing significant potential to decrease parking requirements and enact meaningful travel demand management strategies. For example, Rio Nuevo could offset the TCC parking garage overflow by redirecting their neighborhood parking permit funds into extending streetcar/BRT along Broadway, per the recent RTA proposed project list, to further support walkable, connected communities.
Camille Kershner
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
