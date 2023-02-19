Sen, Justine Wadsack (LD17), Sen. Jake Hoffman and other charter school supporters voted against the lifting the spending cap for the schools. They said no because they demanded more financial and academic transparency about how public school were funded, what subjects are taught, and how teachers were paid.

Do they hear themselves? They are same the people who vote against any accountability or transparency for charter, private and religious schools. They forbid the taxpayers from knowing about charter school finances, student performance, teacher qualifications and salaries, what subjects and ideologies are taught and the frequent rejection of special needs and disabled students by charter schools. They make it illegal for the charter schools to be audited!

This year, due to the universal ESAs, Arizona's charter, private and religious school will take a half billion of our tax dollars and not have to explain to us how they spent it.

John Higgins

Southeast side