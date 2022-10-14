Letter: Transparency Needed at Pima Community College

Re: September 30 article “Group wants PCC chancellor’s resignation.”
Pima College Chancellor Lee Lambert’s p.r. team hailed PCC’s “award-winning programs” in responding to demands for his resignation by People4PCC. Are those awards based on thorough research?
Forbes recently listed PCC as a top Arizona employer. Was that award well-founded? Writing in PCC’s student newspaper, Mikyla Hays, president of the Pima Community College Education Association, voiced deep concerns over a lack of transparency by Lambert.
Hays wrote in part: “I am concerned that in June, the board voted on new employee salary structures without hearing public comment first…I am concerned that the Chancellor has decided to answer expressions of employee concern with a widespread touting of the Forbes top Arizona employer report and public messages to employees with instructions to not be negative, minimizing legitimate employee concerns at best and discouraging them from speaking up at worst.”
Hays’ inside-the-campus knowledge is far more credible than Forbes.
Raul Ramirez
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.