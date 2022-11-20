Letter: Transportation and Climate Change

It is frustrating to read about the challenges the RTA Citizens Advisory Committee is having to even discuss something as inescapable and universal as climate change. We know that individual transportation makes up one-third of our climate change-causing greenhouse gas emissions, yet we were presented with proof in Nicole Ludden’s Sunday article (“Members of citizen-led RTA group concerned about harsh oversight”) that some leaders in our community (Marana’s Mayor Ed Honea) still don’t think climate change is a serious enough issue to prioritize transit or investments in biking and walking that can help everyone use their car less. This “pursue growth at all costs” model by building more and wider roads is why we are staring at the brink of environmental collapse, yet there seems to be a shortage of leaders who are willing to change course and ensure a livable region for us all.