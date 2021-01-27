 Skip to main content
Letter: Trap and neuter cats, releasing, signs death 1000's birds.
Whoever decided that it is a good idea to catch cats, neuter them, and return them to the county, surely does not like birds. Remember when the Star had photos and articles adult quail followed be baby quail. We called them running thumbs. I have not seen one over the last 2 to 3 years. Sure do see way more cats than quail. We once had 3 mocking bird nest around our yard. Last 2 years there were none. I have only seen 1 mocking bird around my home. They nested regularly there for years. That was 1 female mocking bird, not a pair. We also had sparrows nesting near by for years But we have two cats walk across our yard very regularly. Do neutered cats not eat birds??? I vote for the birds. I do not dislike cats. My dog is on a leash. How about cats????

Ned Russell

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

