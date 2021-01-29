Letter: Trap Neuter Release Program

I read with interest the letters condemning Trap-Neuter-Release programs for feral cats. I agree completely with the authors that cats are a menace to birds and should be housed strictly indoors. Where I differ is in the solution. Feral cats exist in almost all available environments in this country and have done so for quite some time. The ecological niche that they occupy will not disappear should we manage to decrease their numbers. As has been amply demonstrated by our misguided war on coyotes, they will increase their reproductive rate to fill that niche. The choice is between killing huge numbers of feral cats and watching the population wax and wane with little effect, or allowing that niche to be exploited by a non-reproducing population, achieved by increasing TNR efforts, not reducing them. A focus on habitat preservation will do more to halt plummeting songbird populations than any war on feral cats could hope to achieve.
W. Daniel Horton, DVM
W. Daniel Horton
Rio Rico
