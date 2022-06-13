Letter: Trash on our streets

I must echo the sentiments in the 06/08/22 opinion piece by Ms. Fillipponi about our trashy streets. I have repeatedly asked the Ward 3 office to investigate placing a trash can by a bus stop on Ft. Lowell Blvd. I have been told that there are simply not enough stops at this site to support the placement of a can. I do not understand using this metric. It only takes one person to toss the water bottles, soda cans, empty food wrappers and partially eaten food on the sidewalk before getting on the bus. This is a sample of the stuff I walk by every day. It must be the passengers because there is no trash on the nearby sidewalks. This is another example of the city’s disregard for this issue. I have been told it is all a matter of money. I would even don a pair of gloves and throw the stuff in myself.