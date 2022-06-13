 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Trash on our streets

  • Comments

I must echo the sentiments in the 06/08/22 opinion piece by Ms. Fillipponi about our trashy streets. I have repeatedly asked the Ward 3 office to investigate placing a trash can by a bus stop on Ft. Lowell Blvd. I have been told that there are simply not enough stops at this site to support the placement of a can. I do not understand using this metric. It only takes one person to toss the water bottles, soda cans, empty food wrappers and partially eaten food on the sidewalk before getting on the bus. This is a sample of the stuff I walk by every day. It must be the passengers because there is no trash on the nearby sidewalks. This is another example of the city’s disregard for this issue. I have been told it is all a matter of money. I would even don a pair of gloves and throw the stuff in myself.

Marcy Tigerman

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Changing Arizona Gun Laws

A Wikipedia-level summary of AZ gun laws shows Texas-level disregard for public safety: no permit required to purchase, no registration requir…

Letter: Coming elections

I would like to respond to the call for voters comments on the Opinion Page in the May 29 edition.

Letter: Keep Your Guns

I don’t want to take your guns away. If you want a weapon in your home to protect and defend your family and property, that’s fine, but keep y…

Letter: The Other Big Lie

I understand that some bureaucrat has to say there is a 100 year water supply available in order for a building permit to be issued for new co…

Letter: Firearms Regulation

The first clause of the US Second Amendment reads "A well regulated Militia, . . ". This is not just any militia that's protected, but a well …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News