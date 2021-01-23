 Skip to main content
Letter: Trash pickup overkill
When The City of Tucson made the decision to cut back on recycling pickup to every two weeks, many letter writers expressed concern about what the were loosing. I thought how great is this, they reduced the amount of wear and tear on streets, vehicle maintenance, while reducing the CO2’s released into the air.

Meanwhile, the county’s trash pickup is “free enterprise with at least 4 companies competing for customers. I don’t deny anyone the opportunity to pursue building a profitable business. Although 8 huge trash trucks make their way turning around in front of my kitchen window on a weekly basis is a little obsessive. Not only are residential county streets in poor shape, but there isn’t any money to fix them either. Finding a solution may be difficult but important to moving forward. There has to be a more efficient way to deal with trash service in Pima County.

Larry Robinson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

