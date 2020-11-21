Letter: Trash Service Change

I received a post card from the City of Tucson regarding a proposed change in shared alley garbage containers and Brush and Bulky pickup. I prefer to have the garbage and the Brush and Bulky in the alley.
I live near a street that doesn't have an alley and it looks very shabby during Brush and Bulky. I am elderly and it is much easier for me to remove my Brush and Bulky to the alley as the majority of my trimmings are from my back yard. I don't like the idea of having to take several bins to the curb. There was a short period of time when the alley was unavailable due to infrastructure construction. We were provided with individual garbage bins. It was more inconvenient and the smell was pervasive in my yard during the hotter times.
I hope that others who prefer the current arrangement would join me letting the city know their preference. I would gladly pay $16.75/month fee.
Barbara Moore
East side
