Letter: Trash Talk

Almost every day my wife and I ride north on Kolb and pass the area between Valencia and Irvington, viewing the accumulation of trash on the west side of Kolb near and on the high wall bordering DM AFB. One would think that every so often the department responsible for cleaning the streets would have a crew picking up this mess. If I were taking someone from the airport to the city via Kolb, especially someone who is visiting Tucson for the first time, I would be embarrassed. This falls into the category, whether city or county, if keeping all parts of the area clean. No virus excuses, no monetary excuses-the operating budget should provide for a clean city and county at all times!
I am proud of our area but there is no excuse for any part of it looking like a" third world country slum."
Lawrence Sanders
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
