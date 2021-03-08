 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trash, Trash, Trash
View Comments

Letter: Trash, Trash, Trash

  • Comments

I hope that Mayor Romero's plan to plant 1 million trees succeeds, because quite frankly, that is the only way that the trash that permeates the Old Pueblo is not going to be seen. In my 25 years of living in town, I cannot recall a time where litter has been as prevalent to the eye as it is now. Its obvious that our city leaders are complacent to let what should be a natural setting for urban beauty, decay into nothing more than a place where garbage lies everywhere. Keep this trend up, and potential businesses considering relocating to Tucson won't take a pass due to just the crummy roads.

Spike Horrigan

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona GOP

The Arizona GOP censured members who stood up for truth and facts in calling out Mr. Trump’s prolific pre-election and post-election lies and …

Local-issues

Letter: I'm insulted

Two writers in the March 3rd Star complained about Arizona trying to straighten out this voting mess. One complains he’s too old and can’t fin…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News