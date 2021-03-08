Letter: Trash, Trash, Trash

I hope that Mayor Romero's plan to plant 1 million trees succeeds, because quite frankly, that is the only way that the trash that permeates the Old Pueblo is not going to be seen. In my 25 years of living in town, I cannot recall a time where litter has been as prevalent to the eye as it is now. Its obvious that our city leaders are complacent to let what should be a natural setting for urban beauty, decay into nothing more than a place where garbage lies everywhere. Keep this trend up, and potential businesses considering relocating to Tucson won't take a pass due to just the crummy roads.
Spike Horrigan
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.