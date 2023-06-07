So many concerns. Climate change, water scarcity, crime, highways bulldozed through natural beauty. This list goes on. But, as I walk, bike and drive Tucson, I return to trash as the issue that hounds me. Just this morning I walked past a lone woman cleaning up beside a bus stop where a trash can must have been emptied. A few days ago, it was while biking the loop. Heaps of trash piled mostly near where tents were pitched and shopping carts parked. I know the homeless are not solely responsible for trashy Tucson. Still, I can’t help but think that if the city restricted their camping to designated areas where services, sanitation, mental health, and others, were consolidated, those individuals might be better off and the city might be tidier.