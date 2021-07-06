Letter: Treated Worse than a Dog

Governor Ducey apparently cares more about dogs than people. According to State law, all dogs must be licensed and all licensed dogs must be vaccinated for rabies (A.R.S. § 11-1010.) Our dog’s kennel requires proof of leptospirosis and bordetella vaccinations. But Ducey has blocked universities from requiring students to be vaccinated for COVID. I’ve never wished I was a dog but I’d feel safer in Arizona if I were a dog rather than a college student.
John Stark
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.