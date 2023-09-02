A Kari Lake troglodyte perpetuates her anti-environment agenda with help from a classic right-wing meme (and an editorialized headline writer) “to Fight Socialist Trees.” Oh please, right-wing nonsense. Which begs the question: is the Arizona Corporation Council hopelessly co-opted by extreme right-wing corporate interests, sans watchdogs? Also, the reporter failed to question a single tree authority. How about a comment from Trees for Tucson?