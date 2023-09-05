You'd think that just describing those Arizona Corporation Commission proceedings---myopic bean counting for minutiae and fiddling away while the rest of Rome literally burns--would be enough to not only raise public eyebrows but completely singe them off our faces and reveal the utter incompetence and complete disregard for the only energy future we've got--a renewable one. But you'd be wrong, just like you'd be wrong to think that 91 criminal charges against a former president would move any needle whatsoever. Look no further than the active public cheerleaders at these ACC kangaroo court proceedings to see just that--Kari Lake zealots with deep state crapola and anger beyond belief.
ACC you are supposed to rise above the petty and protect us all! Kevin Myers you're a public servant; you're not supposed to work for the Utility Industry anymore, and you've been throwing the baby out with the bath water ever since you arrived--along with Kevin Thompson. Shame on you both for letting us all down.
People are also reading…
Rick Rappaport
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.