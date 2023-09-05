You'd think that just describing those Arizona Corporation Commission proceedings---myopic bean counting for minutiae and fiddling away while the rest of Rome literally burns--would be enough to not only raise public eyebrows but completely singe them off our faces and reveal the utter incompetence and complete disregard for the only energy future we've got--a renewable one. But you'd be wrong, just like you'd be wrong to think that 91 criminal charges against a former president would move any needle whatsoever. Look no further than the active public cheerleaders at these ACC kangaroo court proceedings to see just that--Kari Lake zealots with deep state crapola and anger beyond belief.