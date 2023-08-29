Thanks Tim Stellar for shining a light on the new Arizona Corporation Commissioners. Your article prompted me to look up the Mission Statement of the Utilities Division which speaks to "...a balanced analysis of the benefits and impacts on all stakeholders, ... consistent with the public interest." Taking an axe to TEP's tree program and further cutting the reimbursement rate for rooftop solar hardly seem consistent with the public interest of all stakeholders. The ACC seems laser focused on promoting their personal policy goals and those of aligned squeaky wheels. Trees are good, rooftop solar is good, and both serve the public interest. The commissioners should read their Mission Statement from time to time.