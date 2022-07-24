Letter: Trees Need Water!

I recently overheard a customer trying to clarify with a local nurseryman... "Now this mesquite won't need any water or care, right?" It's something I've heard before, and from the looks of the dead and dying trees all around Tucson, it seems to be what many people believe to be true. All trees and plants need water! Once established, yes, some indigenous can do with less, but they will flourish, rather than (questionably) thrive, even with minimal irrigation.