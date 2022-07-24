 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trees Need Water!

I recently overheard a customer trying to clarify with a local nurseryman... "Now this mesquite won't need any water or care, right?" It's something I've heard before, and from the looks of the dead and dying trees all around Tucson, it seems to be what many people believe to be true. All trees and plants need water! Once established, yes, some indigenous can do with less, but they will flourish, rather than (questionably) thrive, even with minimal irrigation.

I love the idea of the Tucson Million Trees project, and yet after visiting the website, I'm not aware of public education being offered to help ensure the planted trees are properly cared for. I live on the Rillito Loop, and even with the availability of reclaimed water, there are many trees dying.

Our holistic health (mental, emotional, physical, spiritual health) is nurtured by our trees. What can we do to protect them and encourage each other as we face off with Climate Change?

Stephanie Frederick

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

