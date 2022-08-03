Letter: Tremendous Tips

Many thanks to Dominika Heusinkveld & everyone else who contributed to Sunday's perfectly explained & illustrated tips on watering. The half-page, "Home & Garden" spread shared irrigation basics, rainfall averages, and website links that focus on our unique desert landscape. The graph outlining how much and how often to water in each season, for both drought-tolerant & intolerant plants, is definitely a keeper. Thank you for the clear and concise article, but let's still hope that Mother Nature takes over the watering duties. Few things would be more appreciated than a big, wet finale to this summer's monsoons.