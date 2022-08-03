 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Tremendous Tips

  • Comments

Re: the July 31 article "Help your garden grow while saving water."

Many thanks to Dominika Heusinkveld & everyone else who contributed to Sunday's perfectly explained & illustrated tips on watering. The half-page, "Home & Garden" spread shared irrigation basics, rainfall averages, and website links that focus on our unique desert landscape. The graph outlining how much and how often to water in each season, for both drought-tolerant & intolerant plants, is definitely a keeper. Thank you for the clear and concise article, but let's still hope that Mother Nature takes over the watering duties. Few things would be more appreciated than a big, wet finale to this summer's monsoons.

Leslie Kanberg

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: Progressive is regressive

I'm a California native who moved to Tucson 20+ years ago. I still visit family and friends in LA frequently. In the last 5+ years, it has bec…

Letter: Primary election ballots

I read where some Arizona candidates are taking a page from the Donald Trump playbook to cast doubts on our upcoming election. Don’t let them …

Letter: These Are Confusing Times

The recently constituted conservative SCOTUS is returning power unconstitutionally usurped by the Federal government back to the several state…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News