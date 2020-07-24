Letter: Triaging care for cover-19
Letter: Triaging care for cover-19

The front page headline on July 5 announced "Arizona families of disabled alarmed by prospect of triaged care." The article reported that "The Arizona Department of Health Services activated crisis standard of care plans to help hospitals increase bed capacity, share resources . . . in the fight against a virus . . . . If the crisis gets bad enough and resources scarce enough, the state's plan provides guidelines for what's called triaging care, which can include determining which patients get critical care based on likelihood of survival. . . ." Charles R. Stack in his July 16th letter to the editor reminded us readers about Sarah Palin and her death-panel comments in 2009 and asked why "this 'death panel' strategy in 2020, in Arizona," has not received more coverage in our news." Indeed! And where is the outrage that the aged and not-so-heatlthy will be triaged right out the door?

and the words that follow have produced no outrage thus far.

Camille Gannon

West side

