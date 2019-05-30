How can it be possible that a humanitarian (both Christian and civic) such as Scott Warren can be on trial, facing a prison sentence for providing water and shelter from the elements to desperate people, while we have a setting president who flaunts the rule of law and our constitutional foundations regarding the separation of powers to guard our democracy? Is this the United States of America? Oh, BUT this president is doing such great things for your portfolio, right? So why look further?
Paula Walter
Midtown
