Letter: Tribute to a little Dog

How divine to have had such a loyal companion for over 14 years! How lucky I have been to live in the presence of a tiny, loving, gentle, spirit who patiently waited for me to feed her, hold her, and take her outside for walks.
How comforting she was when my late husband passed away and I was left alone to grieve his loss. She slept on my pillow. How grateful I am to know that she's now in heaven with her human dad. I know this, because I saw her early this morning in a dream. She was a shining, white, beautiful, creature (as in her real life), very whole and at peace. We can never give them enough love or praise!
Janice Campos
Foothills
