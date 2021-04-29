 Skip to main content
Letter: Tribute to a little Dog
How divine to have had such a loyal companion for over 14 years! How lucky I have been to live in the presence of a tiny, loving, gentle, spirit who patiently waited for me to feed her, hold her, and take her outside for walks.

How comforting she was when my late husband passed away and I was left alone to grieve his loss. She slept on my pillow. How grateful I am to know that she's now in heaven with her human dad. I know this, because I saw her early this morning in a dream. She was a shining, white, beautiful, creature (as in her real life), very whole and at peace. We can never give them enough love or praise!

Janice Campos

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

