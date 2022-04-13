 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trico Only Wants You To Buy Their Solar

Trico renewables only account to 16% of their energy mix, which they tout that they want to increase. Trico is pushing solar, but only if you buy it from them. Since 2017, Trico has reduced the rate they reimburse for customer generated solar. This reimbursement rate goes down every year.

I installed a solar system on my house in 2012 and was grandfathered in to a 1:1 reimbursement rate. Since I plan to add an additional 11 panels to my house, I will lose this rate. Trico will now pay me 5 cents for power I supply them and I will pay 11 cents for power they supply me. I was told by two different solar installers, that it doesn’t make financial sense to increase my home solar output, thanks to Trico’s rate structure.

Hopefully home battery technology will improve within the next decade so I can get off their grid.

Thomas Fitzgerald

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

