Letter: Trip to Puerto Penasco, MX (Rocky Point)
My wife and I just returned from an ocean getaway to Puerto Penasco, MX or fondly known by American tourists as Rocky Point. We had read where random Covid tests were being done entering town, so in preparation, took Pima County's free saliva tests at Ellie Towers before going and received the negative results within 36 hours. We were inspected by Mexican Customs (Aduana) when crossing from Lukeville, but it was cursory and they were professional about it. Upon arrival into Penasco, we were waived through at the health checkpoint, maybe because it was a weekday and slow traffic. Upon our return, we did observe vehicles being stopped. We have traveled to Mexico and in particular to Penasco many times over the years as we enjoy the sea, the people, the culture and the food. We have never had any bad experiences and people are friendly. I am a retired ICE agent, who enforced customs and immigration laws. I have nothing but affection for the law abiding people of Mexico.

David Burford

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

