Letter: Troubling stuff about Democrat Senate candidate Mark Kelly
Mark Kelly's financial disclosure reflected assets worth $27 million. He did not make that from his government pension or Thrift Savings plan! It was not from financially troubled World View Enterprises balloon venture that received $15 million in tax payer money while he was involved and his trips to communist China seeking their financial investment. So where did his $millions come since retiring in 2012? Mark Kelly and Gabby Gifford have corporate gun control political action committees (PACs) called "Giffords" and "Americans for Responsible Solutions" that have raked in $millions in donations. They are supposed to be non-profit organizations. In 2019, Kelly made 19 "paid" appearances at corporate events and took in $1.8 million over eight months. Many appearances occurred after announcing his bid for the Senate. Kelly claims to be anti-corporate PAC. His notoriety is significantly associated with Gabby Giffords' tragedy, and it seems he has cashed in on it. All very troubling. Kelly is just another rich Democrat who is out of touch with Arizonans.

Gusher Adams

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

