Tucson needs a hero! Climate change is already upon us, and we have everything to lose! We need someone to step up as our new mayor with a real commitment to the Paris climate accord; someone with enthusiasm and innovative ideas to tackle a multitude of issues.
We need fresh thinking for low-cost housing, public transportation, husbanding our water, protecting our air, reducing energy use, expanding solar, increasing shade, architectural changes, driving patterns, and most of all a sense of urgency. If you are that hero, or you know someone who is, speak up now!
Judy Gray
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.